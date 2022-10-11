Top Stock Picks for Week of October 10, 2022

Splunk Inc. SPLK provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.Splunk’s performance is gaining from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. Also, business transition from perpetual licenses to subscription or renewable model is expected to benefit it in the long run. Splunk’s aggressive acquisition strategy has played a pivotal part in developing its business over the last couple of years. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. The company reported relatively healthy second-quarter fiscal 2023 results with year-over-year improvement in the top line. Fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.Total revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2023 improved also, beating the consensus estimate.

Primo Water Corporation PRMW is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe.This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend is up from last year. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio. Right now, Primo's payout ratio is 58%. Looking at this fiscal year, PRMW expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 represents a solid year-over-year earnings growth rate. Investors can take comfort from the fact that PRMW is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



