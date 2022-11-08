Top Stock Picks for Week of November 7, 2022

Okta, Inc. OKTA is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company's product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of #1 Strong Buy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Okta's third-quarter fiscal 2023 has been revised northward a bit over the past 90 days. OKTA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. It is important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. We can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook. Okta has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products. Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s top line has been benefiting from robust price/mix, as witnessed during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The price/mix increased 19%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in the core business segments to counter input, manufacturing and transportation cost inflation. Lamb Weston’s top and bottom lines increased year over year in the quarter. The company saw net sales growth across all three reporting segments. While the macro environment remains volatile, management is on track to deliver results at the high end of the sales and earnings target in fiscal 2023. In addition, Lamb Weston has been keen on boosting production capacity to fuel long-term growth. Lamb Weston stock has climbed by double digits YTD to hit new 52-week highs recently, as it thrives amid an economic downturn.

