Top Stock Picks for Week of November 6, 2023

Dream Finders Homes Inc. ( DFH ) is a homebuilding company. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes in some of the country’s hottest markets and also provides insurance agency services including escrow, closing, and title insurance. A Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, Dream Finders Homes has exceeded earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters. The company has delivered an average earnings beat of 131.64% over that timeframe. DFH stock has surged more than 150% this year, handily outpacing its peers. This homebuilder is witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is expected to see more growth in the year ahead.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers. Shares of Lamb Weston's have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company benefits from solid pricing actions to counter input and manufacturing cost inflation. Strategic pricing efforts drove Lamb Weston's first-quarter fiscal 2024 net sales, which increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management is on track with solid offerings and capacity expansion, enabling the company to meet rising demand conditions for snacks and fries effectively. Lamb Weston continues investing in supply-chain, commercial and information technology operations. A solid start to the year and the ongoing demand and pricing scenario prompted Lamb Weston to raise its fiscal 2024 outlook. The company has been focused on returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

