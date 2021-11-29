Top Stock Picks for Week of November 29, 2021

New Relic, Inc. NEWR is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. New Relic, which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, posted revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.58%. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. Ahead of their recent earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for New Relic was mixed. But the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future.

Chevron CVX is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Chevron shares are poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. Chevron's earnings and cash flows have been steadily improving, boosted by higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption.In a shareholder friendly move, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.