Top Stock Picks for Week of November 27, 2023

Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) provides online auctions and a wide range of remarketing services to process and sell salvage and clean-title vehicles. Copart enjoys a leading position in the automotive auction market, commanding roughly 40% of the market share. The company’s competitiveness is supported by its multiple locations and the size of its new facility openings. Expansion initiatives, along with a digital ramp-up, will aid Copart in a fast pickup across the country. The launch of Copart Max has further stepped up its digital game. Salvage auction volumes are likely to remain elevated amid an increase in vehicle miles traveled and a higher collision frequency. Additionally, aging vehicles and technologically advanced auto parts are proving to be a boon for industry participants. A strong balance sheet with low leverage and high liquidity provides the firm with financial flexibility. These tailwinds account for our bullish stance on the stock.

Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA ) is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 EPS has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days. Pegasystems, which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Software industry, posted revenues of $334.64 million for the quarter ended September 2023. This compares to year-ago revenues of $270.73 million. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. Shares of PEGA have jumped 45% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.