Top Stock Picks for Week of November 25, 2019

Zendesk, Inc. ZEN, is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The stock is hot now with a rally of more than 20% in the last month and almost 50% returns in the past 52-weeks. The flame that ignited this most recent rally was ZEN’s Q3 earnings, which demonstrated a big top and bottom-line beat. The firm showed investors year-over-year topline growth of 36% and achieved an annual revenue run rate of more than $800 million. The latest earnings further grew analysts’ optimism about ZEN. A growth focused stock worth looking at.

Cirrus Logic CRUS, is a fabless semiconductor supplier, which develops, manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal, and audio DSP integrated circuits (ICs). The companydelivered better-than-expected third-quarter results. Robust demand for certain components led to higher revenues, above the upper end of the company’s guidance. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, the company is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside.

