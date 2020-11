Top Stock Picks for Week of November 23, 2020

Zebra Technologies ZBRA, builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice.Zebra Technologies came out with quarterly earnings per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA's full-year earnings has moved higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Our latest available data shows that ZBRA has returned double digits since the start of the calendar year. Zebra Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. SAM, is one of the largest craft brewers in the United States.Boston Beer outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of earnings beat in third-quarter 2020 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the tenth straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, backed by strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. It expects investing heavily in the Truly brand to enhance the brand’s position in the hard seltzer category. Moreover, it revised depletions and earnings guidance for 2020 based on the trends witnessed in the first nine months and expectations for the remainder of the year, including strong performance for the Truly brand. Additionally, it expects all of its brands to witness growth in 2021.

