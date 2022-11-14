Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.

Arista has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud footprint. Continued spending on IT infrastructure products for deployment in cloud environments is likely to benefit Arista. It is gaining from the expanding cloud networking market driven by scalable infrastructure. Diversification across top verticals and product lines are tailwinds.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. The company came out with quarterly earnings that represents an earnings surprise of 8.93%.

Over the last four quarters, Perion has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. One Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Perion Network.

