Top Stock Picks for Week of November 13, 2023

Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT ) is a global leader in designing, building, and servicing critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers. The company is the only pure-play data center infrastructure provider able to deliver across the entire spectrum of thermal and power technologies. Better-than-expected quarterly results have helped shares melt higher year-to-date. In terms of earnings estimate revisions for Vertiv Holdings Co., the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased over the past month. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.

Modine Manufacturing ( MOD ) operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.5% and 55.9%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 16 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past seven days. Modine reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million recently. The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 89 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

