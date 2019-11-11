Top Stock Picks for Week of November 11, 2019

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co TSM, is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. This stock is a Zacks #1 Rank, Strong Buy with a Momentum score of ‘A’. It’s in the top 1% of its industry. The long-term earnings growth rate for this top ranked, technology sector stock is pegged at just over 10%. The company reported robust Q3 earnings. This firm recently became the most valuable semiconductor company in the world, replacing the long-standing industry leader Intel. TSM is a foundry, which manufactures semiconductors for some of the biggest names in the industry.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. YETI, designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. Another of Zacks #1, Strong Buy, stocks. Both YETI’s top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate recently. Net sales and adjusted EPS both jumped by double digits year-over-year. The company raised its fiscal 2019 guidance, and now expects EPS to reflect double digit growth going forward. Earnings estimates have been rising too.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.