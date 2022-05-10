Top Stock Picks for Week of May 9, 2022

Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Cadence’s Q1 performance was driven by strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. In 2021, Cadence introduced 13 new products, including Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio and Allegro X. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like hyperscale computing, 5G, and autonomous driving along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The strong cash balance can help the company pursue strategic acquisitions and other investments in growth initiatives. Cadence is well-positioned for growth driven by its expanding product portfolio and strong demand for products from existing and emerging markets.

ON Semiconductor, ON is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components.The companyis benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. It continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. The company gained from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. Its automotive segment is a strong growth driver for the company. Unit growth, share gains, attractive product offerings, rising content along with increasing demand for electric vehicles, contribute to revenues. The company has entered long-term supply agreements, which are expected to position it for long-term sustainable growth. The company generates a significant percentage of revenues from each of the computing, consumer, industrial, communications and automotive markets. This mitigates the impact of seasonality typical of any of the markets, resulting in balanced growth through the year. Moreover, this diversity also helps the company to offset any weakness in a market by growth in others.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.