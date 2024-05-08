Top Stock Picks for Week of May 6, 2024

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture.For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate points to a positive change of +99.1% from the prior year. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate indicates a change of +44.6% from what Super Micro was expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed +17.5%. The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period. Super Micro Computer’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. It is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately.

Frontdoor Inc. ( FTDR ) is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. For the quarter ended March 2024, Frontdoor reported revenue up 3% over the same period last year. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Frontdoor, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended March 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. Frontdoor has been benefiting from strong price realization amid lower volumes. Shares of Frontdoor Inc. have gained 12.7% over the past month.

