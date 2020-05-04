Top Stock Picks for Week of May 4, 2020

CACI International CACI, delivers IT applications and infrastructure to improve communications and secure the integrity of information systems and networks, enhance data collection and analysis, and increase efficiency and mission effectiveness. The company is benefiting from new business wins, acquired contracts and on-contract growth, which aided organic expansion. Higher cash flow from operations was driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as the company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. Being one of the largest pure-play government service contractors, CACI International is likely to gain from the recently passed two-year Bipartisan Budget Agreement. The company has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals at regular intervals. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved higher, which is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.



Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, is a leading producer and marketer of branded garden and consumer lawn products. Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 have been moving up over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides the company with modern and cost-efficient supply chain in the hydroponic industry. Scotts Miracle-Gro has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. The company’s prospects for the hydroponic products remain bright in the long-term. The company is likely to gain from its new line of organic plant food and growing media products — Miracle-Gro Performance Organics.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.