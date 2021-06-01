Top Stock Picks for Week of May 31, 2021

Dillard's Inc. DDS is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings. Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Also, both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from enhanced inventory, reduced costs and strong liquidity. It continued to witness strong momentum in the bottom line for the fourth consecutive quarter. Earnings benefited from margin improvement and lower expenses. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory aided gross margin. Moreover, lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. Moreover, solid performance in juniors and children's apparel, men's apparel and accessories, and ladies' accessories and lingerie aided the top-line growth. Dillard’s has a strong balance sheet and liquidity, which positions it well to weather the uncertainties arising out of the pandemic. Dillard’s remains committed to rewarding shareholders with share buybacks and dividend payouts.

Intuit Inc. INTU is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally.Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the bottom-line figure surged by double digits from the year-ago quarter. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Over the past few years, Intuit is trying to expand its international operations. Intuit is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana



If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.