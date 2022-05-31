Top Stock Picks for Week of May 30, 2022

Prologis Inc. PLD is a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, operates and manages industrial real estate space in the Americas, Asia and Europe.Shares of Prologis have outperformed the industry in the past three months. This industrial REIT’s better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results reflected solid demand for industrial real estate, leading to low vacancies and an increase in rents. Prologis also issued upbeat guidance for 2022. Going forward, along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and the company’s robust balance-sheet strength, this REIT is well-poised to bank on these favorable trends. With healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets, Prologis has capitalized on growth opportunities through acquisitions and developments. Prologis is focused on bolstering its liquidity. Finally, solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders and Prologis remains committed to that.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO is a leading producer and marketer of TiO2, a white pigment for providing whiteness, brightness and opacity that is used in a broad range of products.Kronos Worldwide’s earnings and sales for the first quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in the near term. It is also poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development, a solid customer base, strengthening operations in international arenas and effective marketing strategies will also work in the company’s favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2022. Its shares have gained by double digits over the past three months. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. Better-than-expected earnings performance in the first quarter and upbeat prospects have contributed to the rally in the company's shares.

