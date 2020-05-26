Top Stock Picks for Week of May 25, 2020

Shopify SHOP, provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).Shopify delivered stellar first-quarter results. The top line benefited from growth in the number of merchants and increased buying of essentials due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns. Moreover, robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital are key catalysts. Shopify has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position and no debt obligations. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to cater to the demands of a dynamic retail environment, thereby bolstering merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion also remain noteworthy.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU.NVIDIA is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, an increase in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the Data Center business. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. NVIDIA is gaining a decent market share among the gaming service providers. The strong line-up of advanced graphics cards has made it a favorite graphics card provider among the PC makers. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet and it boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability.

