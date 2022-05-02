Top Stock Picks for Week of May 2, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. SEAS has soared by a triple digit percentage out of the ashes of its pandemic lows and is now trading solidly above its pre-pandemic levels with more room to run. This stock’s recent ability to buck the broader market’s declines leads me to conclude that SEAS’s 25-month bullish uptrend is far from over. The awe-inspiring rally SEAS exhibited from its pandemic lows can be attributed to the company’s savvy leadership team. Analysts have become more bullish on SEAS than I ever thought was possible, with many expecting its upcoming earnings report (May 5th) to be a catalyst for this leading travel & leisure stock’s ostensibly inhibited price. They have cited that consensus expectations for SeaWorld’s Q1 earnings underestimate foot traffic and in-park spending, which is driving aggressive upward EPS revisions, propelling SEAS into a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy).

MGM Resorts International MGM is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries.Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from pent-up consumer demand, high domestic casino spends and robust demand for sports betting. Also, it is benefiting from increased visitation in the Las Vegas market. Sports betting and iGaming continues to be major growth driver for the company. The company is optimistic regarding BetMGM operations as it anticipates revenue contributions of more than $1 billion in 2022. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days.MGM Resorts, one of the leading companies in the gaming and lodging industry, is well poised to grow on high brand awareness. MGM derives a solid share of its revenues from Macau — the largest gaming destination in the world. It is undertaking initiatives to increase revenues and junket productivity in Macau and anticipates a positive trend, buoyed by upgrades to main gaming floor products and marketing initiatives. MGM Resorts has enough liquidity, which will help it survive in the current scenario. MGM Resorts is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat.

