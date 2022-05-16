Top Stock Picks for Week of May 16, 2022

Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. and internationally. Its technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. The successful and expanded use of digital technologies has helped Helmerich & Payne to enhance performance and lower operational risk.Meanwhile, customer acceptance of Helmerich & Payne's digitization efforts has led to cost reduction, improvement in efficiency and higher profits. The contract driller's low debt levels, both on an absolute and relative basis, are also a positive in this difficult operating environment. Helmerich & Payne boasts of a strong balance sheet. Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost HP's consensus estimate in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 8 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers. The Company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.Continued broad-based demand for products coupled with a more normalized start to the back-to-school season, better macroeconomic factors in the United States and the easing of pandemic restrictions drove the top line in the quarter. Gross profit margin improved significantly and merchandise margins jumped on solid consumer demand.

