Top Stock Picks for Week of May 15, 2023

MGM Resorts International ( MGM ) is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries. Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from increased business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts. The removal of COVID-related travel restrictions in Macau resulted in high contributions from MGM China segment. The company is also planning to expand its footprint in New York. The company is optimistic regarding BetMGM operations as it anticipates solid revenue contributions in 2023. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth prospects.

Chevron ( CVX ) is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe.Shares of Chevron have risen 7.4% in a year, compared to the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 21.4% gain during the same period. Nevertheless, Chevron is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. As a reflection of these positives, we saw CVX’s EPS jump 132% in 2022. Chevron's earnings and cash flows have been steadily improving, boosted by higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption. Consequently, Chevron recently raised its quarterly dividend and tripled its spending for stock repurchases. Chevron also delivered an excellent performance last year.

