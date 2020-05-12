Top Stock Picks for Week of May 11, 2020

Zynex, Inc. ZYXI engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The stock price has surged recently. The company has an expected earnings growth of double digits for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by double digits over the last 30 days. A combination of strong price performance and favorable technical, suggests that this Zacks #1 Rank, Strong Buy, stock may be on the right path. We certainly think that this might be the case, particularly if you consider ZYXI’s recent earnings estimate revision activity. From this look, the company’s future is quite favorable.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO, is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers.The company came out with quarterly earnings that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Meridian Bioscience shares have added significantly since the beginning of the year.

