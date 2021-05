Wells Fargo WFC is one of the largest financial holding companies in the United States. The company provides a diverse range of banking and non-banking financial services and products through more than 5,000 branches, broad ATMs network, the Internet and other distribution channels across North America and globally. Analysts expect it to gain from positive industry trends. Wells Fargo was successful in getting the Fed’s approval to its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance. The acceptance is a major step forward for the company in getting the asset cap lifted. The stock has gained by double digits so far this year. The company's long-term (three-five years) projected earnings growth rate promises rewards for shareholders.

Potlatch PCH Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Investors should focus on the projected growth for this company. The company's EPS is expected to grow by double digits this year. Currently, year-over-year cash flow growth for Potlatch is in the triple digit percentage, which is higher than many of its peers and industry average. Potlatch came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. Potlatch has also outperformed the market so far this year. Our proprietary system currently recommends Potlatch as a solid Growth stock, with a Growth Style Score of ‘A’.

