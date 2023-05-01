Top Stock Picks for Week of May 1, 2023

Salesforce.com ( CRM ) is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software in critical operations. Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period.Shares of the company have increased in the past year. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. Salesforce.com has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.

StoneCo Ltd. ( STNE ) provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Last quarter, EPS swung to a profit versus a loss the year before. Meanwhile, revenue jumped a healthy percentage. In the past 60 days, the Consensus Estimate Trend has been revised higher more than once for the next quarter and the full year. STNE checks all the boxes. First, since the company is international, it aids investors in gaining portfolio diversification. Secondly, the stock is showing strong relative strength. From a technical perspective, the stock is trying to break over a key zone. The recent relative strength coupled with the strong expectations going forward provides confidence that this break-out will stick.

