Top Stock Picks for Week of March 9, 2020

Walt Disney Company DIS, has assets that span movies, television, publishing and theme parks. Disney is expected to benefit from its solid slate of theatrical releases in fiscal 2020. Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment has an impressive line-up of big budget movies slated to be released over the next 18 months. Disney completed the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox (TFCF). The majority of Fox’s assets acquired contribute to Disney’s content portfolio. Moreover, growing popularity of Disney+ makes it a key catalyst for the company’s prospects owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney has been making big moves to transition its business model to one that is more sustainable.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer. Shares of DICK’S outpaced the industry in the past year driven by its strategic efforts. In third-quarter fiscal 2019, it posted third straight positive earnings surprise, with fourth sales beat. Results gained from solid comps on higher average ticket and transactions coupled with growth in major categories. Its merchandising strategy and omni-channel efforts also bode well. Recently, management also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 27.5 cents per share. In addition, the company continues to efficiently utilize cash flows to accomplish long-term growth target via omni-channel development and store openings.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.