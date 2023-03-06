Top Stock Picks for Week of March 6, 2023

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings are acting as a tailwind. Palo Alto continues to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Palo Alto is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services. Palo Alto has a cash healthy balance sheet. Our estimates suggests that Palo Alto’s revenues will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% through fiscal 2023-2025.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM, is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Its sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. Investments in start-ups have always been one of the key growth strategies of Salesforce. Salesforce is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. We expect CRM revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through fiscal 2023-2025.

