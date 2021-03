Danaos Corporation DAC is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies. Shares have been on the move over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high recently. Danaos has gained by a triple digit percentage since the start of the year compared to the Zacks Transportation sector’s single digit gain and the double digit return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. Fundamentals look promising.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEN's full-year earnings has moved higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive. Based on the most recent data, PEN has returned solid double digits so far this year. Penumbra, Inc. recently announced the commercial availability of its INDIGO System Lightning 7 in the United States. Notably, Lightning 7 is designed for single session arterial thrombus removal. Penumbra recently reported that the solid performance of Lightning products drove strong growth in the vascular segment.

