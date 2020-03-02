Top Stock Picks for Week of March 2, 2020

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market with more than 80% of the market share for operating systems. Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, and Outlook mobile. Markedly, ongoing expansion in Microsoft Teams subscriber base is enabling the company to strengthen its position in the enterprise communication market against Slack and Zoom. Furthermore, the company is well poised to expand total addressable market (TAM) through acquisitions like GitHub and PlayFab. Management execution has been good in recent times. This has helped Microsoft build cash and short term investments balance of $136.6 billion, up from $133.8 billion from the previous quarter. The significant amount of cash provides the flexibility required to pursue any growth strategy, whether by way of acquisitions or otherwise.

Garmin, Ltd. GRMN, is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology. Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. Further, solid momentum across the company’s fitness, marine, outdoor and aviation segments continues to drive its top-line growth. Notably, shares of Garmin have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments will continue to aid its business growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.