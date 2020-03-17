Top Stock Picks for Week of March 16, 2020

Netflix Inc. NFLX, is a provider of Internet television (streaming services) and DVD-rental services. Netflix is expected to benefit from an expanding content portfolio despite increasing competition from the likes of HBO, Amazon prime video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with Telefonica, KDDI, AT&T, Comcast, DISH, Verizon, Charter, Altice, T-Mobile and Sky are a key catalyst. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. Netflix’s growing subscriber base is the primary factor that helps it to generate significant revenues. We expect the company to see earnings growth of double digits in 2020.

Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN, is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The stock’s PE ratio compares favorably with the Zacks Transportation sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio. This makes it interesting for Value investor’s consideration. Though Marten Transport might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of B. This gives MRTN a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.