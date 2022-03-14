Top Stock Picks for Week of March 14, 2022

Target Corporation TGT has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity.Shares of Target have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide customers seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comparable sales grew for the 19th quarter in row, gaining from strength in both store and digital channels. Management envisions low-to-mid-single digit revenue growth, an operating margin rate of 8% or higher, and high-single digit increase in adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2022. This retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. There has been increasing optimism among analysts lately about the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher.

Globant S.A. GLOB is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant recently reported quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. The company posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2021, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. There are numerous reasons why the stock of this information technology services provider is a great growth pick right now. Among them, earnings growth is arguably the most important factor. Also, right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Globant is higher than many of its peers. These and other factors positions Globant well for outperformance.

