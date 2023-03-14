Top Stock Picks for Week of March 13, 2023

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. The company's EPS is expected to grow this year, crushing the industry average. There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Lantheus Holdings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged over the past month. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Lantheus Holdings is solidly higher than many of its peers. Lantheus Holdings has not only earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions. This positions Lantheus Holdings well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, GPK, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.The consensus mark for Graphic Packaging’s 2023 EPS has been revised upward recently. The company surpassed estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. We should also highlight that GPK has a P/B ratio of 3.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.37. These are just a handful of the figures considered in Graphic Packaging Holding Company's great Value grade. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPK is an impressive value stock right now.

