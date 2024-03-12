Top Stock Picks for Week of March 11, 2024

Coinbase ( COIN ) is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets.COIN offers the primary financial account in the crypto space for consumers, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Zacks Rank #1 Coinbase Global has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 30 days. The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS showcasing significant upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Toll Brothers Inc. ( TOL ) builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves.Toll Brothers’ first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1% and 4.1%. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is gaining from strong market demand, combined with its policy of boosting its supply of spec homes and focusing on operational efficiency. Also, the emphasis on affordable luxury communities and its build-to-order model bodes well. Since mid-January, TOL has experienced a notable surge in demand coinciding with the onset of the spring selling season. Considering the upward market trend, the company expects home deliveries of 10,000-10,500 units in fiscal 2024, which reflects growth from 9,597 units in fiscal 2023. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 have increased recently. This Construction stock has outperformed the sector so far this year. Toll Brothers has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.

