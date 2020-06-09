Top Stock Picks for Week of June 8, 2020

Dynatrace Inc. DT, is a software intelligence company. The stock has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Dynatrace. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has also increased. Revenues trumped the consensus mark. The top line improved by double digits year over year as well. For Dynatrace, rising earnings estimates and the consequent rating upgrade fundamentally mean an improvement in the company's underlying business. And investors' appreciation of this improving business trend should push the stock higher.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG, provides a social education platform.The company has acquired a premier global math solver, Mathway, in a bid to expand its subject coverage, languages and international reach. Chegg has been making strategic investments in Chegg Services that are expected to drive profits in the upcoming periods. Rising popularity of online courses at various levels bodes well for the company, especially in this challenging period. Shares of Chegg have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Furthermore, the company’s earnings for first-quarter 2020 jumped double digits from a year ago. Also, revenues grew by double digits year over year.

