Top Stock Picks for Week of June 5, 2023.

Li Auto Inc. LI is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. Over the past two quarters, LI has produced robust top and bottom-line growth. Last quarter, EPS grew by triple digits while revenue grew by double digits, year-over-year. Li Auto also has a history of topping consensus estimates. LI has produced positive earnings surprises in six of the past six quarters. Moreover, LI currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates. Li Auto is exuding unusual relative price strength versus other stocks. The EV manufacturer has been outperforming the Chinese market and its peer group.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION GPK, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products. The company's EPS is expected to grow 29.8% this year, crushing the industry average. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Graphic Packaging is higher than many of its peers. Graphic Packaging has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions. This combination indicates that Graphic Packaging is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

