Top Stock Picks for Week of June 29, 2020

Dropbox, Inc. DBX, is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Investors interested in the Internet – Services industry may consider this Zacks #1, Strong Buy, stock with a Momentum score of ‘A’. The company is expected to grow earnings by double digits in 2020 as sales are forecast to jump by double digits as well. That’s impressive during a pandemic. It has a PEG ratio of just 0.96. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.1% over the past 60 days. A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates a company is undervalued.



Walmart Inc. WMT, has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player. Walmart has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been benefiting from increased demand for essential items amid coronavirus. Such trends drove the company in first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark, and U.S. comps grew for the 23rd straight time. Further, higher stay-at-home trends boosted e-commerce sales. Walmart has long been witnessing solid e-commerce sales, largely backed by grocery delivery. Walmart looks well placed on the dividend-payout front. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company allocated $1.5 billion toward dividends and made share buybacks worth $0.7 billion.



