Top Stock Picks for Week of June 28, 2021

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel.Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. Backed by assumptions of continued recovery from the pandemic, the company expects total sales to increase at a low double-digit to low teens rate in fiscal 2021. In addition to a favorable Momentum Score, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions has helped FL earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Most importantly, despite possessing fast-paced momentum features, FL is trading at a reasonable valuation.

FedEx Corporation FDX is the leader in global express delivery services.We are also pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders even in these difficult times. Notably, its dividends have increased at a 5-year CAGR of 26%. This reflects FedEx's shareholder-friendly approach. We are also positive on FedEx's acquisition of Cargex. The buyout has strengthened FedEx's Latin American footprint. FedEx's cash position is solid. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 5.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 16.98% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.75%. This means that FedEx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year. Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track FDX.

