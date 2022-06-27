Top Stock Picks for Week of June 27, 2022

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. UNH provides a wide range of health care products and services. UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. For this year, the company expects revenues in the range of $317-$320 billion. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The firm's government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent capital deployment through share buybacks and dividends. The company’s top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business. Moreover, analysts are expecting UNH's earnings to grow for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy, Inc. SU is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor Energy is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor Energy's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. The company's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. Moreover, Suncor Energy plans to maintain a disciplined capital approach and estimates to repay further debt in 2022, thereby indicating its ability to generate cash flow. Consequently, Suncor Energy is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now. The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to jump by triple digits. Suncor Energy, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of ‘A’, has witnessed a solid upward revision in broker ratings recently.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.