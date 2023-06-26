Top Stock Picks for Week of June 26, 2023

Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH ) specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s current financial-year sales suggests 70.4% growth, while earnings per share are expected to rise by 154.3% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The company had an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. CELH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Celsius Made It Into The Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023.

Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ) is one of the largest software companies in the world. Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation. Considering the aforesaid facts, we expect fiscal 2023 revenue to grow 8.7% year over year.

