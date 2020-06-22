Top Stock Picks for Week of June 22, 2020

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN, is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. The company is still on the ground floor of its potential, and analysts are becoming increasingly optimistic about the future of this business. EPS estimates have been on the rise for LPSN. COVID-19 has provided a strong tailwind. The Pandemic has intensified our reliance on digital technology, and LivePerson's is well-positioned to capitalize on this expedited trend.

Fastly Inc.FSLY, provides infrastructure software. Fastly could be a solid addition to a portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. This basically reflects positivity about its earnings outlook that could translate into buying pressure and an increase in its stock price. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Fastly. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has increased by double digits.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.