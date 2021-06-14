Top Stock Picks for Week of June 14, 2021

Pool Corp POOL is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products.Pool Corp benefits from its market-leading position that offers cost advantage and allows it to generate higher return on investment than smaller companies. Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, lighting, pumps, filters and pool remodeling. Pool is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. The company continues to anticipate robust earnings growth in 2021. For the year 2021 it expects earnings per share in the range of $11.85-$12.60. Pool Corp is focused on expansion to drive revenues. It is foraying in newer geographic locations, expanding in existing markets and launching innovative product categories that will boost its market share.

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA, previously known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from robust e-commerce trends, as well as strength in the skincare category. These upsides fueled first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and crushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management raised its fiscal view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line, while sales gained on government stimulus, better consumer confidence and relaxation of pandemic-related curbs. Also, the desire for newness has been an upside. The company has been focused on its six strategic priorities. The company’s foremost priority is to strengthen its omnichanel business and explore the potential of both physical and digital facets.Certainly, the company’s focus on its six key strategies is yielding results.

