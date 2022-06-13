Top Stock Picks for Week of June 13, 2022

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of Valero’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins. Moreover, it intends to quadruple renewable diesel production capacity by 2023. With low-carbon fuel policies being adopted by economies around the globe, demand for renewable fuel is expected to rise in the coming days. Also, it is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. Thus, Valero is considered a preferred energy company to own now.

Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. The company’s ongoing investments to strengthen infrastructure, expand operations through an inorganic route and increase water connections are expected to drive its performance over the long run. Zacks Rank #1 Global Water Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by double digits over the last 60 days. Global Water’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. GWRS has a current dividend yield of 2.12%.

