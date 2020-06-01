Top Stock Picks for Week of June 1, 2020

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has moved north by double digits in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates have been jumping since BJ recently reported fiscal first quarter results. At this writing, BJ's Wholesale Club’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.1%. BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry and carries a Zacks Rank #1, with Style Scores of ‘A’ across the board. Shares of the company rose by double digits as well over the past month. BJ believes it will be able to continue building on this momentum even after the pandemic is behind us, as it has been investing in its team members and business.



Eli Lilly and Company LLY, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile including a solid lineup of new successful drugs. The company enjoys a strong presence across a wide range of therapeutic areas and boasts a strong diabetes portfolio. Lilly expects revenue growth to be driven by higher demand for its growth drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. It is making significant pipeline progress with several positive late-stage data readouts scheduled for 2020. Lilly is also regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. Lilly’s share price has risen double digits this year so far, outperforming its industry. The company returned to annual dividend hikes in December 2016 and regularly returns excess cash through share repurchases.



