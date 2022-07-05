Top Stock Picks for Week of July 4, 2022

Synopsys SNPS is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Synopsys is benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. Growth in work-and-learn from home trend is driving demand for bandwidth. Moreover, strong traction for Synopsys’ Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Moreover, rising impact of artificial intelligence, 5G, internet of things and big data is driving investments in new compute and machine learning architectures. The stock has outperformed the industry over YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings rose in the past 60 days. Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters.Synopsys returns cash to investors through share repurchases.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services gained by a double digit percentage in the past month. Cross Country Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post significant earnings growth per share. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for a revenue increase by triple digits from the prior-year quarter. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.9%. Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.