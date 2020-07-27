Top Stock Picks for Week of July 27, 2020

Dollar General Corporation DG, is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management, and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.



Micron Technology MU, has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. Micron is benefiting from solid memory-chip demand from data-center operators as more and more workers and students work and learn from home amid coronavirus-led social distancing measures adopted globally. Furthermore, the company is well poised to benefit from the resurgence in DRAM demand, backed by a progress in customer inventory adjustments in the cloud, graphics and the PC markets. Increasing mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are positives. Growing demand from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoption are an upside. Micron’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect that the company stood resilient to the coronavirus impact on global economic and business activities. Micron is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet.

