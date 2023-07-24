Top Stock Picks for Week of July 24, 2023

Meta Platforms ( META ) is the world’s largest social media platform. Meta shares have outperformed the industry year to date. It is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook has been a major growth driver. The company is leveraging AI to recommend content which is driving traffic in Instagram and Facebook. Its restructuring plan is expected to reduce expenses driving profitability. Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term. Meta has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) produces and supplies construction aggregates and other heavy building materials, mainly cement, in the United States.Although Martin Marietta’s shares underperformed the industry in the past three months its earnings in the first-quarter 2023 remarkably topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and gained year over year. The market expects Martin Marietta to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2023. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose from the prior year. Solid pricing actions, which drove robust margin expansion despite continued inflationary pressure and modestly lower aggregate shipments, helped it generate strong results. Adjusted gross and EBITDA margins also expanded impressively from a year ago.

