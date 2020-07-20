Top Stock Picks for Week of July 20, 2020

Pool Corp. POOL, is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. Shares of Pool Corp have increased sharply in the past three months. Expansion strategy, robust base business and healthy balance sheet bode well. The company is also trying to expand through various acquisitions. So far this year, it has added five facilities. We believe Pool Corp will continue to capture market share from regional pool and irrigation distributors, given its economies of scale, which drives higher rebates, better sourcing, IT resources, and product availability. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. Pool is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. Apart from share buybacks, there is a dividend distribution program in place.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co. TSM, is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. Taiwan Semiconductor reported stellar second-quarter 2020 results driven by growing demand for its high-performance chips. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor rose after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the company has provided a strong outlook for third-quarter 2020 on the back of growing adoption of its 7nm and other advanced technologies in 5G smartphones, high-performance computing (HPC) and IoT-related applications. The company made its 7-nanometer (nm) Automotive Design Enablement Platform (ADEP) available during the second quarter, which remains positive. It is likely to have gained solid traction across AI Inferencing Engines, Advanced Driver-assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving applications on the back of ADEP.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.