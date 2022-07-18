Top Stock Picks for Week of July 18, 2022

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. The company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service account programs is appreciable. Its long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased over the past month. Moreover, GDOT currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market.This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. GIL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. Gildan Activewear has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Gildan Activewear has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise in the double digit percentage. Based on current valuation metrics at this writing, we feel that GIL is likely the superior value option right now.

