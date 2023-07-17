Top Stock Picks for Week of July 17, 2023

Shake Shack, Inc. ( SHAK ) is a New York-based fast food hamburger restaurant chain. Shares of Shake Shack have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefiting from various digital initiatives, strong same-shack sales and unit expansion efforts. Shake Shack’s digital retention continues to remain strong. It has also been making more investments in digitization in an effort to sustain its digital guest enhancement strategies in the near term. Improvement in average weekly sales also bodes well. Going forward, the company intends to focus on conducting tests on new items, including new packaging, caffeinated lemonades and mini shakes. This and the emphasis on group LTOs rotation will likely drive frequency in the upcoming periods. Although high inflation is a concern, earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 moved north in the past 60 days. This depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s potential.

Oshkosh Corporation ( OSK ) is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles. Frequent business wins and a comprehensive offering of innovative new products are set to drive Oshkosh’s prospects. Record consolidated backlog of $14.8 billion provides enough visibility for the coming years. The Hinowa buyout has accelerated Oshkosh’s electrification capabilities, providing growth opportunities across core and adjacent markets. Company’s innovative products, including USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle and electrified products including the Volterra line of electric fire trucks, as well as DaVinci all-electric scissor lifts are likely to be important drivers of long-term growth. Upbeat full-year 2023 outlook raises confidence. The firm’s balance sheet strength and investor friendly moves further instill optimism. All these factors contribute to our bullish stance on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research

