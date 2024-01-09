Top Stock Picks for Week of January 8, 2024

Hibbett, Inc. ( HIBB ),earlier known as Hibbett Sports, Inc, has evolved its offerings from sports goods to an athletic-inspired fashion focused assortment.Shares of Hibbett outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from its e-commerce efforts and store-expansion initiatives. Also, the smooth execution of the company’s business strategies, with the effectiveness of its approach in a challenging retail environment, has been yielding. This is evident from its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and the latter improved year over year. E-commerce sales rose 12.6% in third-quarter fiscal 2024. Hibbett reported a positive back-to-school performance in the first month of the third quarter. Footwear category continues to be a key driver. It raised earnings view for the current fiscal year. HIBB is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. ( SDIG ) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital is in the business of mining bitcoin and selling it to fund operations. The price of SDIG stock surged in December as investors piled into Bitcoin related names in anticipation of SEC approval of Bitcoin ETFs. On top of the ETF, there is a “halving” of Bitcoin coming in April of this year and that will be another strong catalyst for Bitcoin miners like Stronghold Digital. The average positive earnings surprise over the last year works out to be 34%. Estimates are calling for the company to be profitable in 2024. The consensus estimate for revenue is calling for 47% year over year growth in 2024. Accelerating growth on top is a great signal.

