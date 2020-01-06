Top Stock Picks for Week of January 6, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, is a financial holding company and one of the major financial service firms in the world. JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, acquisition of InstaMed, opening of new branches and focus on strengthening credit card business will aid financials. Also, an enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position and will enhance shareholder value. JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC, this global security company supplies a broad array of products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is also well positioned in high priority categories, such as defense electronics, unmanned aircraft and missile defense, which enables the company to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon and foreign allies. Northrop Grumman outperformed the industry in the past year. Northrop Grumman has developed into one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors in terms of revenues, with a major platform-centric focus. Defense being a capital-intensive sector, investing in the business remains Northrop Grumman’s first priority. Foreign military sales (FMS) continues to act as a key catalyst for Northrop Grumman.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.