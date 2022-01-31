Top Stock Picks for Week of January 31, 2022

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs targeting serious diseases.Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Trikafta/Kaftrio’s early approval/launch were a significant milestone. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in the next few months. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates are up ahead of Q4 earnings. It has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors.This combination positions Vertex well for outperformance.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada.Earnings estimates for the current year have moved upward in recent days. When looking at the last two reports, this roofing materials distributor has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company is benefiting from solid residential backdrop, an exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It is witnessing improved demand for residential products. Focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website are positives. A robust demand environment is likely to drive the company’s results in the future. Beacon remains focused on investing for its employees with additional tools and training that are enhancing productivity for consistently expanding product breadth and depth, including TRI-BUILT private label offering.

