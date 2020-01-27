Top Stock Picks for Week of January 27, 2020

GoDaddy GDDY, is an Internet domain registrar and web hosting company that also sells e-business related software and services. GoDaddy continues to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive its top-line growth. Further, acquisitions, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral are driving growth of Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. An increasing international presence keeps the growth prospects of GoDaddy high. The stock has been able to sport double-digit topline growth since it went public in 2015 combined with margin expansion.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, offers graphics chip processors and related software for a wide range of visual computing platforms. NVIDIA is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Solid momentum of its real-time ray tracing technology is also a positive. Increase in Hyperscale demand is a tailwind for Data Center business as well. Growing adoption in the inference market is an upside too. NVIDIA’s GPUs are rapidly benefiting from the proliferation of AI. NVIDIA is a cash-rich company that lends it flexibility to invest in the long-term growth prospects and return money to its shareholders.

